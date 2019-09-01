Rain and thunder today - Dorian is a CAT 4 Hurricane

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dorian is a dangerous CAT 4 hurricane with max sustained winds of 150 mph. (over 156 mph is a category 5 hurricane) This intense storm is bearing down on the Bahamas.
After that, forecasts suggest the track will shift slightly to the north and east. As a result, the storm may hug the Florida coast early next week. However, Dorian’s track remains uncertain. The entire southeast US should remain vigilant. The impacts are possible from Florida up through the Carolinas.
There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms today. A few thunderstorms may bring strong wind gusts and heavy rain. There is a slight chance of rain and thunder on Labor Day. However, most areas will be dry. It will also be dry just in time for the fireworks!
