Riverfest: Road closures and where to park

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Thousands of people are expected to attend the Riverfest celebration and several roads/ bridges in Cincinnati and Kentucky will be closed for several of hours.
Cincinnati
- The Purple People Bridge will close at 5 p.m.
- The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, Suspension Bridge and the Taylor Southgate Bridge will close at 6 p.m. (Pedestrians may cross the street on the west side of the Taylor Southgate Bridge until 7:30 p.m.)
- Access to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge (I-471) from Ohio will close at 7:30 p.m.
- The third street exit from westbound Columbia Parkway will close at 9 p.m.
- The Third Street exit from southbound I-71 will close at 9 p.m.
Thousands of people from both sides of the river are expected to watch the WEBN Fireworks at 9 p.m. Roads and bridges in Kentucky will also be closed.
The City of Cincinnati says access to the Riverfront will be limited to pedestrians only.
Third Street and all streets north of Third Street will be open.
Parking
- On street parking will not be available throughout the downtown area south of Ninth Street after 11 a.m. Sunday.
- Parking will be available in several garages north of Third Street.
- Additional parking will be available north and west of Paul Brown Stadium.
- Cash parking will be available in Riverfront surface lots near Paul Brown Stadium on a first come, first serve basis.
- Construction sights in and around the riverfront are off limits for parking. Parking will be clearly marked and secured. Anyone parking in those areas will be towed.
In addition to the road closures, the City of Cincinnati advises people to arrive early and to use public transportation such as the Metro and the streetcar.
