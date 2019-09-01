Suarez hits 40th, Reds blow late lead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Eugenio Suarez set team history with his 40th home run of the season, but the Reds blew a late inning lead in a 4-3 loss in St. Louis.
Suarez hit a third inning two-run home run to give the Reds a 3-1 lead. Suarez passed Tony Perez, who hit 39 home runs in 1970 as a third baseman.
Tyler Mahle threw into the seventh inning and allowed only two runs.
Amir Garrett allowed the tying run in the eighth inning and Harrison Bader hit a walk-off single off Michael Lorenzen in the ninth.
The Reds have lost four straight games.
