Suarez hits 40th, Reds blow late lead

Suarez sets team record for most home runs in a season by 3rd baseman

Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez, right, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Bud Norris (26) during the tenth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Joe Danneman | September 1, 2019 at 4:37 PM EDT - Updated September 1 at 4:37 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Eugenio Suarez set team history with his 40th home run of the season, but the Reds blew a late inning lead in a 4-3 loss in St. Louis.

Suarez hit a third inning two-run home run to give the Reds a 3-1 lead. Suarez passed Tony Perez, who hit 39 home runs in 1970 as a third baseman.

Tyler Mahle threw into the seventh inning and allowed only two runs.

Amir Garrett allowed the tying run in the eighth inning and Harrison Bader hit a walk-off single off Michael Lorenzen in the ninth.

The Reds have lost four straight games.

