Teen Titans Go! McNally and Gauff advance in U.S. Open doubles

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Teenage tennis sensations Caty McNally and Coco Gauff advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open women’s doubles with a straight set win on Sunday.
McNally, a 17-year-old from Madeira, continues her breakout tournament that included a first round win in singles and winning a set against Serena Williams.
McNally and Gauff won the Citi Open doubles championship together earlier this summer and have yet to lose a match or a set as doubles partners.
The duo beat a top 10 team in the second round in straight sets and will play the No. 8 seed in the third round.
