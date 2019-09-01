Teen Titans Go! McNally and Gauff advance in U.S. Open doubles

Teenage doubles partners are undefeated together

McNally won her debut match in straight sets
By Joe Danneman | September 1, 2019 at 6:03 PM EDT - Updated September 1 at 6:03 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Teenage tennis sensations Caty McNally and Coco Gauff advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open women’s doubles with a straight set win on Sunday.

McNally, a 17-year-old from Madeira, continues her breakout tournament that included a first round win in singles and winning a set against Serena Williams.

McNally and Gauff won the Citi Open doubles championship together earlier this summer and have yet to lose a match or a set as doubles partners.

The duo beat a top 10 team in the second round in straight sets and will play the No. 8 seed in the third round.

