Vigil held for man killed nearly three weeks ago, no arrests made in case

SPRING GROVE VILLAGE (FOX19) - Right now Cincinnati Police are still looking for the person who shot and killed Benoit Essex.
Essex was found dead 20 days ago on Orient Avenue in Spring Grove Village.
On Saturday, family and friends honored him with a vigil where they say they believe someone knows something.
“This is the worst thing a parent could ever go through," mother of Benoit Essex Marilyn Turner said. "You can’t eat. You can’t sleep. You trust no one.”
Around 4 a.m. is when police say Essex was killed.
“He had came home and he had parked here on the street where he normally parks and all we know is we heard five gunshots," Turner said.
Turner tells FOX19 when her son was trying to get away, he ended up crashing his car on the same street where his mother found him.
“The worst part is not knowing why or who," Turner said. "So you’re living hell everyday.”
As police continue their search for Essex’s killer, Marilyn and her family continue their efforts to try and stop all the killings.
Essex was killed in Spring Grove Village. That’s an area where Marilyn says she’s been living for 35 years.
“So everyday I come home this is a nightmare for me," Turner said. "It is hard living here. It is scary living here.”
“For somebody to take my nephew’s life like that, we will never get that back, Essex’s Aunt Christine Turner said. "We miss his smile, his laughter, that’s all we have is memories and pictures of Benoit. I mean there is nothing I can say bad about him, nothing.”
Marliyn says she would like stricter laws on guns and stiffer penalties for people who commit murder.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
