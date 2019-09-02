1 arrested, 2 wanted in $1 million money laundering scheme, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Two people are wanted and one has been arrested in what police say is a $1 million money laundering scheme.
Police say Karen B. Smith, 27, and Shammon Richard, 22, are wanted and Demarlo Harris, 29, has been arrested in relation to the matter.
All three are members of a money laundering ring and stole more than $1 million from Fifth Third Bank, said police.
In June, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters said that between May 17, 2018 and June 28, 2019, Vernon Johnson, 26, and others deposited bad checks into various Fifth Third Bank accounts.
Before the checks cleared, Deters said, he and the others listed in the indictment would withdraw the funds from Fifth Third Bank ATMs, the Belterra and JACK casinos and check cashing establishments.
Court records say Harris has been indicted with theft from the elderly or disabled.
Smith is wanted for money laundering, telecommunications fraud, theft and forgery. Police say she frequents Silverton and Deer Park.
Richard is wanted for money laundering, telecommunications fraud, theft and forgery and failure to comply. He frequents Mount Healthy, Sharonville and West Chester.
Anyone who knows about Smith’s and/or Richard’s whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 513-765-1212 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.
