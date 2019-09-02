Expect sunshine and warm air Monday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We stay on the warm side for the first part of the week with a partly cloudy sky this afternoon and temperatures in the mid 80s.
Some patchy fog to start Tuesday with temperatures once again in the mid 80s; however the chance for showers will remain until late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
Then cooler with highs near 80 degrees Wednesday and upper 70s as we go in to the upcoming weekend with sunny skies.
Hurricane Dorian remains a slow-moving category five storm as it makes its way toward Florida’s East Coast and then turning north the middle part of this week.
Wind speeds of 165 mph continue to hammer Freeport and Grand Bahama.
Landfall remains uncertain as the entire East Coast of Florida remain under hurricane and tropical storm alerts right into states of North and South Carolina.
