Homeowner tied up by burglar in Fairfield Twp. home garage

FAIRFIELD Twp., Ohio (FOX19) -A man was found tied up in his garage Monday morning by a burglar, said the Chief of Police Robert Chabali of the Fairfield Township Police Department.
It started when a woman woke up to hear her father arguing with someone in their home in the 5900 block of Beaty Lane.
Chabali says the woman realized the argument was going south and decided to flee out of the house to call 911.
When officers arrived at 4:16 a.m., they heard noises coming from the garage and the father calling out for help.
The father told the officers he was tied up and there was a man inside the house.
Officers found the suspect, 37-year-old Arthur C. Morris, Jr., exiting the rear door of the house.
The father told police he initially encountered Morris Jr. outside the rear of his house. He said Morris Jr. hit him several of times with a blunt object before dragging him into the garage and tying him up.
Chabali says the father was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Morris Jr. was taken into custody. He is charged with aggravated burglary, kidnapping, felonious assault and possession of drugs.
Anyone with information about this or any crime other crime in the area is asked to call detectives at 513-785-4178 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.
