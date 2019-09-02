Labor Day Monday, looking dry for most of the day.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - While our roads early this morning will be wet and damp or rain threats are coming to an end as rain and early morning thunderstorms continue to push east.
We stay on the warm side for the first part of the week with a partly cloudy sky this afternoon temperatures in the mid-80s.
Some patchy fog to start your Tuesday with temperatures once again in the mid 80s however an approaching front will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
Then cooler with highs near 80 Wednesday and upper 70s as we going to the upcoming weekend with sunny skies.
Hurricane Dorian remains a slow-moving category five storm as it makes its way towards Florida is East Coast and then turning north The middle part of this week. Wind speeds of 165 mph continue to hammer Freeport and Grand Bahama. Landfall remains uncertain as the entire East Coast of Florida remain under hurricane and tropical storm alerts right into states of North and South Carolina.
