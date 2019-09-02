Man suffering from dementia missing from Xenia

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A statewide alert for an endangered missing adult has been issued after a 78-year-old man went missing from Xenia Sunday morning.
According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Dennis Long, 78, left his home on Fairground Road in Xenia at 10 a.m. and never returned home.
Long is described as 5 feet 11 inches, 205 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.
The vehicle Long was using is a maroon 1998 Chevy Silverado bearing an Ohio license plate with the number CR96TD.
Anyone who has seen Long or the described vehicle is asked to call 911.
