Miami University police investigating report of sexual assault on campus

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - Miami University police are investigating a report of a sexual assault on campus, according to a safety bulletin posted to the department’s Facebook page.
The incident reportedly happened between 11:30 and 11:40 p.m on Sunday in an outdoor area in the northern part of central quad.
Police say a female student was sexually assaulted by a male subject she did not know.
The suspect is described as college age, 6-foot-2-inches tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a noticeable gap in his front teeth and was wearing a black t-shirt, jean, and white 3-stripe Adidas tennis shows.
If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call Miami University police at (513) 529-2222.
