Missing Indiana girl believed to be in ‘extreme danger,' officials say

GAS CITY, Ind. (FOX19) - Indiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 10-year-old.
Officials say Skylea Rayn Carmack was last seen Saturday at 4 p.m. in Gas City and is believed to be in ‘extreme danger’ and may require medical assistance.
She is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. They say she was last seen wearing a black shirt with ‘Mario’ and ‘Luigi’ on it, black pants with red design or cherries on them, teal high-top tennis shoes and may be carrying a pink backpack, blanket with puzzle pieces on it and a pillow.
Officials say she answers to Skylea, ‘Sky,' or ‘Boog.’
Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP at 765-473-6666 or the Gas City Police Department at 765-674-2278.
