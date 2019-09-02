Missing Indiana girl believed to be in ‘extreme danger,' officials say

Missing Indiana girl believed to be in ‘extreme danger,' officials say
Officials say Skylea Rayn Carmack was last seen Saturday at 4 p.m. in Gas City and is believed to be in ‘extreme danger’ and may require medical assistance.
By Sarah Hager | September 2, 2019 at 9:37 AM EDT - Updated September 2 at 9:37 AM

GAS CITY, Ind. (FOX19) - Indiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 10-year-old.

Officials say Skylea Rayn Carmack was last seen Saturday at 4 p.m. in Gas City and is believed to be in ‘extreme danger’ and may require medical assistance.

She is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. They say she was last seen wearing a black shirt with ‘Mario’ and ‘Luigi’ on it, black pants with red design or cherries on them, teal high-top tennis shoes and may be carrying a pink backpack, blanket with puzzle pieces on it and a pillow.

Officials say she answers to Skylea, ‘Sky,' or ‘Boog.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP at 765-473-6666 or the Gas City Police Department at 765-674-2278.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.