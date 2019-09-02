Mount Healthy Police ask public for help in search for car thieves

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) -The Mount Healthy Police Department are searching for two people who stole a car from the United Dairy Farmers parking lot in Hamilton Saturday.
Police say the driver of a blue 2006 Chevy Trail Blazer pulled into the UDF parking lot off of Hamilton Avenue and Adams Road.
The driver left the car running while the driver went inside to pay for gas.
Officers say the two thieves stole the car and were last seen heading east on Abrams Road.
The car has not been recovered and it has a yellow paint scuff on the driver’s side.
Anyone that could identify any individual is asked to call Officer Grimme at 513-728-3182 or email mthpcrimetips@mthealthy.org.
Officers encourage people to never leave running cars unattended.
