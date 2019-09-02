Police searching for suspects in reported OTR assault involving multiple attackers

OVER-THE-RHINE (FOX19) - District 1 officers are investigating a reported incident where a group of attackers assaulted two people in Over-the-Rhine on Aug. 24.
Authorities say at 2 a.m. three males assaulted the victim after several people had begun attacking his friend in the 1100 block of Main Street. After he pulled the attackers off of his friend, three males began assaulting him.
The victim was knocked unconscious and sustained damage to one of his teeth.
A detailed description of the three suspects was not provided to police.
Cincinnati police are investigating. Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.
