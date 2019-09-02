Owensboro man breaks world bench pressing record

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man in now a world record holder.
Family members, as well as officials at Iron Edge Gym in Owensboro, tell us Julius Maddox broke not the state, not the country, but the world record for bench pressing.
Iron Edge Gym, who sponsors Maddox, tells us he set the new record by benching 739.6 pounds during an event in California on Saturday.
They say Maddox hasn’t been bench pressing long, and won his first competition just a few years back at the Owensboro Bar-B-Q Festival.
A video of the record breaking event was shared on YouTube.
