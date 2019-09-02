Tri-State volunteers head south to help victims of hurricane Dorian

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Three emergency response vans from the American Red Cross in the Cincinnati/Dayton area headed south Monday to help victims of hurricane Dorian.
They will first head to Mobil, AL and then move to where they are needed after the storm hits.
The American Red Cross says as many as 60,000 people in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina may need emergency shelter.
More than 1,600 volunteers from all over the country are headed to help those in need.
Also headed to the coast are 110 emergency response vehicles and more than 99 tractor-trailer loads full of relief supplies, including cots and blankets.
Volunteers say having patience and being prepared are key when helping those affected.
"You know the most important thing when you are feeding people affected by the hurricane is to just listen because everybody will have a story and they really need to tell that story,” said volunteer Tom Uthe.
Volunteers will be down there for two weeks.
Those who would like to donate and help the relief efforts are asked to call 1-100-Red Cross or log onto redcross.org.
