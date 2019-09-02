“Tropical traffic jam”: Few weather changes ahead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Meteorologists have many slang phrases like “tropical traffic jam”. This particular one refers to the slowing of weather systems over the United States when a tropical system gets into the mix. Generally the stronger the tropical storm or hurricane the greater the effect.
In essence, middle latitude systems, like fronts and high pressure systems, slow and wait until the tropical system moves on. Dorian will have this effect on our weather. Weather changes, being a reflection of weather system movements, occur much more gradually during this atmospheric slow-down.
Except for the slight chance of a shower beginning Tuesday night and ending by dawn Wednesday as a weak front moves through the area before the atmospheric drain is clogged, the weather will be dry and nice until Monday when Dorian is out of the picture.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.