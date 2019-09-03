Aristides Aquino sweeps National League awards

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Aristides Aquino is the first player to win National League Player and Rookie of the Month in the same month in six years.
With a .320 batting average, 14 home runs and 33 runs batted in August, the Reds outfielder is the first player since Yasiel Puig (2013) to be honored with both awards simultaneously.
His .767 slugging percentage was the highest in the Majors.
Aquino is the fastest player in Major League Baseball to history to reach 15 home runs. He accomplished that feat in just 122 at bats.
The last time a Reds player won Player of the Month was Scooter Gennett in May 2018. Aquino was the organization’s first rookie of the month recipient since Billy Hamilton in June 2014.
