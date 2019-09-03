Bengals sign Giovani Bernard to contract extension

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Bengals signed running back Giovani Bernard to a two-year contract extension through the 2021 season.
He had been entering the final season of his current deal.
Bernard, a seventh-year player, originally was a Bengals second-round draft pick out of the University of North Carolina in 2013. He has 744 career rushes for 3,111 yards and 19 touchdowns and ranks second in team history in both receptions (265) and receiving yards (2278) by a running back, trailing only James Brooks.
“Gio is a guy we can count on,” said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. “He’s been a dependable, steady back in this league for a long time. He’s a great leader for this team, so we feel it’s very important to have him around in the years to come.”
The Bengals open the regular season Sunday in Seattle.
