Butler Tech to hold ribbon-cutting for new career tech labs

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Butler Tech will celebrate the opening of new cosmetology and mechatronics career tech laboratories by hosting a ribbon-cutting event on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 1:00pm.
The ceremony will begin in the newly renovated media center at the Fairfield Township D. Russel Lee Campus and include student tours of the new labs. Members of the Fairfield Township Chamber of Commerce and Butler Tech Business Advisory Council members will attend.
The Butler Tech Cosmetology program began in 1975 during the founding year of the career tech school. Since that time, the program has grown to a current enrollment of 33 juniors and 46 senior cosmetology students. One hundred percent of the 2019 Butler Tech Cosmetology graduates passed the state exam and earned their Ohio State Cosmetology License this spring.
As part of the celebration for Butler Tech’s Cosmetology ceremony, Alberta Shepherd, 86, will receive the first cut and style in the new salon. Shepherd has been a client of Butler Tech’s cosmetology program since the inception. Prior to her retirement, Shepherd worked in the education field and always felt it was important to serve as a client for the students as they learned and practiced their skills.
The Butler Tech Mechatronics program is new to the Fairfield Township campus in 2019 and is the first high school program at Butler Tech where students can complete an “Associate of Technical Studies in Electro-Mechanical Engineering Technology,” through Sinclair College while in high school. As an emerging high-demand field, mechatronics is a hybrid of mechanical, electrical and computer engineering with a strong emphasis in robotics and animation.
To commemorate the ribbon-cutting celebration for Butler Tech’s Mechatronics lab, instructor Dave Campbell, with his students, will use robotics to cut the ribbon in an innovative and unique way.
