Cincinnati man killed in shooting at Kentucky park

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19/WKTY) - A Cincinnati man was shot and killed in a park in Frankfort, Kentucky according to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.
Frankfort dispatch received a call of shots fired and someone hurt shortly before 6 p.m. at East Frankfort Park.
Officers found the victim in the parking lot.
He was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center where the died from his injuries.
The coroner has identified the victim as Anthony L. Hendrix Jr., 25, of Cincinnati.
Hendrix had multiple gunshot wounds that resulted in his death, said the coroner.
Two other shooting victims got rides to the hospital.
Police say their injuries do not appear to be life threatening at this time.
Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted that Kentucky State Police are assisting local authorities and said the shooting was the result of a dispute.
