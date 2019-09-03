Clermont Co. shelter takes in dogs from shelters in Hurricane Dorian’s path

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - As Hurricane Dorian threatens the coast, local animal shelters are doing everything they can to try and help bring as many animals to safety as possible.
They’ve taken in eight dogs so far at the Clermont Animal CARE Humane Society.
The dogs were at a shelter Florida, then went to South Carolina in response to Hurricane Dorian.
“All eight are at least 40 pounds which is a little bit hard for shelters to absorb. They obviously take up a little bit more space. They are bigger dogs to handle, so we stepped up to the task and decided we don’t care how big they are, we will take them in,” Director of Lifesaving Programs Meaghan Colville said.
The dogs were brought to Ohio by the Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team. Then three transport teams drove to Zanesville to pick them up.
They arrived in Clermont County around midnight.
They’ve been checked in, vaccinated and are now ready for forever homes.
“We really didn’t know what to expect. We said we will take whoever needs the help most. We had initially said we would take in five. We ended up with three more because they have nowhere else to go,” Colville said.
The shelter opens at noon on Tuesday.
Now that these dogs have come in, the shelter is even closer to capacity so officials say they are encouraging people to adopt now.
Click here if you want to see the dogs up for adoption at the Clermont Animal CARE Humane Society.
To contact the humane society, call (513) 732-8854
