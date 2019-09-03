Cool start, warm afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We are about to enter a pleasant and refreshing weather pattern with cooler air and sunny afternoons right through the upcoming weekend.
Watch for fog as you start your morning commute Tuesday. Some areas could be thick.
Later, the fog will burn off under partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-80s.
I do have a few showers in the forecast tonight as cooler air begins to work in for the remainder of the week.
Look for highs near 80 on Wednesday and then upper-70s the remainder of the week.
Overnight lows will be in the 50s.
Hurricane Dorian continues to remain almost stationary with wind speeds of 130 mph just of the east coast do Florida.
She will slowly work north over the next several days, bringing coastal flooding and dangerous wind with landfall still uncertain but likely near the Carolinas late in the week.
