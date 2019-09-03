Court docs: Festival ride operator charged with endangering children, drug abuse

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati man is accused of operating a festival ride while on drugs.
Anthony Williams, 51, was arraigned on Sunday on charges of endangering children and drug abuse.
According to the criminal complaint, Williams was operating a “carousel full of children while being under the influence of a drug of abuse.”
The complaint also says officers found a white powder substance that Williams said was cocaine.
He’s set to appear in court next on Sept. 10.
