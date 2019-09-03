Court docs: Festival ride operator charged with endangering children, drug abuse

Anthony Williams, 51 was arrested on Aug. 31 on charges of endangering children and drug abuse, according to court documents
September 2, 2019 at 9:36 PM EDT - Updated September 2 at 9:36 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati man is accused of operating a festival ride while on drugs.

Anthony Williams, 51, was arraigned on Sunday on charges of endangering children and drug abuse.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams was operating a “carousel full of children while being under the influence of a drug of abuse.”

The complaint also says officers found a white powder substance that Williams said was cocaine.

He’s set to appear in court next on Sept. 10.

