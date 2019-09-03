Court documents: Special commission confirms Pike County sheriff suspension

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A three-judge commission has confirmed Tuesday the suspension of Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader, according to court documents.
The special commission, which is comprised of three retired judges appointed by Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, made a preliminary decision to suspend Reader on July 30 following a grand jury delivering a 16-count indictment.
Per an Ohio law pertaining to local officials who are charged with felonies related to official conduct, and because Reader did not contest the decision in the first 14 days after the commission’s preliminary determination, the commission made the final determination to suspend him from the office of Pike County sheriff, documents indicate.
The commission had made a preliminary decision that Reader should be suspended because the pending disposition of the criminal charges against him would “adversely affect the functioning of [the sheriff’s] office, and would adversely affect the rights and interests of the public,” according to a document signed by the commission. He agreed to the suspension in July.
Among the charges are those related to conflict of interest, theft in office, theft, tampering with evidence, tampering with records and securing writing by deception that prosecutors allege occurred while he was in office. He has pleaded not guilty on all 16 charges.
The indictment states that among other charges, Reader requested and/or accepted various loans from county employees and vendors during his time in office. These loans, according to the indictment, ranged anywhere from $1,000 to $2,500. The indictment also indicates Reader had “secured" various cars during his time in office.
A pretrial hearing for Reader’s case is set for Sept. 25. The jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2020.
