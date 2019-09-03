Cox Communications customers report outages across US

(Gray News) - Cox Communications phone customers from the Southwest, Midwest and Northeast reported their service was down Tuesday.
The website DownDetector.com stated more than 2,500 reports of issues with the service since around 11 a.m. ET. Phoenix and surrounding areas have seen widespread outages, and the Pima County, Ariz. government’s official Twitter stated its phones were down.
Cox Customer Care, the company’s official service account on Twitter, has responded to dozens of people who contacted it on the social media platform.
Messages to customers from Cox stated they are aware of the issue and working to fix, although they don’t have an estimated time for when service will be restored.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.