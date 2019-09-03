Daycare worker accused of abusing 3-year-old boy under arrest, due in court

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A daycare worker accused of abusing a 3-year-old boy is under arrest and due in court Tuesday morning.
Jackie Webster-Huey, 48, of Moores Hill, Indiana, was booked into the Hamilton County jail at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, jail officials said.
She is held without bond on two counts of child endangering and will make her first court appearance at 9 a.m.
Colerain Township police issued a warrant for her arrest last week.
According to court records, she was observed on video physically abusing the victim on two occasions March 22 at KinderCare on Arborwood Drive.
One video “shows Jackie Webster-Huey jerk the victim’s head back and aggressively hold his head while wiping his face, this caused victim to fall to the ground,” police wrote in an affidavit. “In the video, you can hear the victim hit his head on what appeared to be a desk after breaking her grasp. Jackie Webster-Huey then grabbed the victim by one arm and carried him across the room.”
In the second video, police said she is seen grabbing the foot of the victim “tightly and bend it forward after he refused to put his shoes on.”
When the victim tried to stand up and go toward a gate, they wrote in the sworn statement she “shoved the child back twice, once striking him in the face. The victim is visibly upset and crying hysterically. The video was produced by the mother of the victim as well as a photo of the knot on his head from hitting the desk.”
The child’s mother told FOX19 NOW last week she complained when the alleged incident occurred but didn’t have enough evidence.
Recently, however, she said she received a video and sent it to Colerain Township police, who opened an investigation.
KinderCare’s corporate office told FOX19 NOW Webster-Huey was fired.
