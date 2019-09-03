A few sprinkles overnight, beautiful weather tomorrow afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A cold front will slide to the east of us overnight and behind it several days of pleasant weather will dominate the Tristate. The front will cause a few light showers or sprinkles overnight but the weather will be dry for the morning commute.
Hurricane Dorian will continue to approximately parallel the East Coast. The National Hurricane Center forecast calls for the storm to maintain Category 2 strength past South Carolina and weaken to a Category 1 storm as it moves northeast of North Carolina. The closest approaches to the mainland will be around Charleston, South Carolina and a possible landfall on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Dorian will weaken below minimal hurricane strength well off the coast of Maine.
As I have mentioned several times lately, the “tropical traffic jam” will finally ease and weather systems will begin to move over the weekend with showers and a few thunderstorms in here possibly as early as Sunday night.
