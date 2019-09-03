Jury selection in Skylar Richardson trial begins as attorneys give statements

"She did not tell her parents, her friends, or the baby’s father. The state expects the evidence to show on May 7, 2017, Brooke gave birth to her daughter in the middle of the night, and upon realizing she was going into labor, she still told no one. She did not tell her parents who were asleep downstairs in the same house, or her brother who was across the hall, rather, Brook took her own daughter’s life, destroyed all evidence of her birth, and buried her in the backyard. For over two months, in the summer of 2017, the body of Brooke’s daughter decomposed in her backyard.