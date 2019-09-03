Kroger asking shoppers to leave guns at home

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Kroger is asking shoppers to leave their guns home – stopping short of banning the “open carry” of firearms in states like Ohio and Kentucky where it is legal.
The retailer also endorsed laws strengthening background checks and for keeping guns out of the hands of people deemed at risk of waging violence, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
The Tuesday announcement comes after rival retailer Walmart made a declaration and follows a wave of mass shootings that have struck at both retailers and across America.
“Kroger is respectfully asking that customers no longer openly carry firearms into our stores, other than authorized law enforcement officers,” Cincinnati-based Kroger said Tuesday. “We are joining those encouraging our elected leaders to pass laws that will strengthen background checks and remove weapons from those who have found to pose a risk for violence.”
The Enquirer wrote about Kroger’s policy in August following a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso that killed more than 20 people.
The Enquirer reported that retailers generally allow shoppers to bring weapons despite the fact that nearly half of mass shootings (45.6%) occur in business settings, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
