Loveland shooting caught on camera

LOVELAND, Ohio (FOX19) - A home surveillance camera in Loveland captured video of a shooting Sunday night.
One man was shot in the 700 block of Mohican Drive just before 2 a.m.
Judy West watched the crime scene unfold out in front of her home on Mohican Drive.
Video from her home surveillance camera shows the accused shooter backing up while another man walks toward him.
The man then starts to charge the alleged gunman, he’s shot twice and falls to the ground, then the suspect runs off.
“The person who was shot was bleeding profusely and I went over to the edge of my driveway,” West said.
The gunfire rocked another neighbor right out of her sleep.
"It was probably the loudest, scariest noise I ever heard. The guy was bent over holding himself and he could not walk. It was terrifying once I realized he had been shot right outside of my house, " Sarah Reeves said.
Reeves went to call 911. When she looked back to check on the victim, she says he was gone.
“While I was on the phone with the police he was put in a car and sped down the street. That was confusing and made it even more scarier,” Reeves said.
Right after the shooting, the surveillance video shows a white car pull up. Two people run up to the victim and drag him into a car.
Loveland police say the victim was hospitalized and is expected to be okay.
Police later arrested 21-year-old Tyler Ketring.
Even though Ketring remains in custody, several residents who live on the street say they’ll rest easier once they get more answer about why the shooting happened.
“We don’t know what went on and we still don’t," West said.
“I would just really like to know what it happened. From what I can tell, they know each other and were friends so why do you shoot your friend?" Reeves said.
Ketring is charged with two counts of felonious assault.
Police are asking anyone with information to call (513) 583-3000.
