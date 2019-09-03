Matthew 25: Ministries ready to respond to Hurricane Dorian

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - Matthew 25: Ministries says it’s ready to respond to Hurricane Dorian as it continues to devastate the Bahamas and threatens the southeast coast of the U.S.
“We are ready to respond once our partners indicate that they are able to receive supplies,” Matthew 25 CEO Tim Mettey said. "In addition to being prepared for potential weather related threats, we also want to be able to provide up to the minute information to our donors and volunteers that will alert them to potential situations, allow them to make better decisions and keep them safe during any kind of weather-related crisis. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those in the Bahamas who have been impacted by this storm.”
Matthew 25 is accepting the following types of donations:
- You can donate online or mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242 (100% of donated funds designated for Hurricane Dorian will be used for the purpose intended)
- Personal Care Products: Antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion etc.
- Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves etc.
- Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels etc.
- Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion etc.
- First-Aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs etc.
- Clean-up Supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves, masks, shovels, screwdrivers, saws, trash bags etc.
- Candles and Flashlights: If necessary, please include the appropriate size batteries with any flashlight donation.
Matthew 25 also welcomes volunteers six days a week at their Blue Ash facility
