New safety procedures at Music Hall, Aronoff

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - New safety procedures start Friday at Music Hall for the Cincinnati Symphony’s performances of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – Film with Live Orchestra, and at the Aronoff Center’s various performance venues throughout September.
Everyone entering the buildings before public events will now be required to walk through a metal detector and have their bag searched, or be screened with a hand-held metal detector, for prohibited items.
The implementation of these procedures is an additional best practice to create a safe and pleasant entertainment experience for all guests, according to Cincinnati Arts Association.
“This is not a response to any immediate safety threat or concern,” a news release states.
“These standard screening procedures are similar to those being implemented at major performing arts venues, arenas, and stadiums locally and across the country.”
Items guests are not permitted to bring into Music Hall or the Aronoff Center include:
- Oversized bags, luggage, and backpacks
- Weapons of any kind
- Professional cameras and equipment (e.g. long and/or detachable lenses, tripods, etc.), unless approved by management
- Outside food and beverage (empty plastic reusable bottles are permitted)
- Alcohol or illegal drugs
- Glass or metal containers
- Pets, except service animals
A full list of prohibited items can be found at www.cincinnatiarts.org/safety
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.