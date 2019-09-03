Police to talk with Cincinnati Public Schools after multiple fights, arrests at Woodward/Withrow football game

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police officials plan to talk with leaders at Cincinnati Public Schools in light of multiple fights breaking out and arrests made at the Woodward/Withrow football game Friday night.
Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman asked Police Chief Eliot Isaac to contact them “about what we expect at our sporting events.”
“If we can’t have football games and there can’t be fights, maybe we shouldn’t have them,” Smitherman said. "They put themselves at risk. They put our officers at risk. Bond Hill and Roselawn, they don’t deserve this. They don’t want to turn on the TV and see this type of behavior in their neighborhood.”
Police said Friday officers working the game at Woodward High School in Bond Hill encountered a large unruly crowed with multiple fights. They called for assistance and made multiple arrests. The game was called as a result of the disorderly crowd.
Police officers got on the bus with the team from Withrow as they left for their safety.
A Norwood police officer got into an accident as he responded to an officer needs assistance call in relation to the football game.
The officer’s cruiser hit a pole at Reading and Langdon Farm roads. His injuries were reportedly not serious.
We have reached out to a spokeswoman for Cincinnati Public Schools and will update this story once we hear back.
Smitherman said during City Council’s Law & Public Safety Committee meeting Tuesday he was at the game with his children and saw the police response first-hand.
He praised officers, calling them very restrained and respectful.
The vice mayor had much harsher words, however, for those who participated in the fights.
He said he was concerned by that kind of behavior and described it as “completely unacceptable," especially in a community the city has invested much time, money and resources to improve.
“They were yelling, I saw people climbing on our signs, shaking them on the street, I heard a lot of profanity," Smitherman said, “and I also saw young people taking pictures of our officers as if you, our officers, were doing something wrong….we spend money out there. I think we need to have conversations with CPS.”
Chief Eliot Isaac responded that some games do present a challenge, and police have to send additional officers to help. He told Smitherman they would address the issue with CPS officials.
Councilman Jeff Pastor agreed, saying there are probably some games that need extra staffing.
He also called on parents and guardians to make sure they are doing their part and keep a close eye on their youngsters.
“It is not the responsibility of the Cincinnati Police Department to police your damn children," Pastor said.
He said he knows his comments are not “politically correct,” but he’s saying it anyway.
“Where are the parents? ...Police your damn kids so they can stop being unruly and causing issues in predominantly African-American neighborhoods.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.