Sheriff: Anderson High School vandalized with phrases containing ‘racial overtones'

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday deputies are searching for a suspect in relation to a vandalism at Anderson High School.
According to the sheriff’s office, unidentified male spray painted multiple locations on campus. Among the graffiti shown in the images include the phrases “Racists” and “Redskins? More like White Skins..."
Sheriff’s authorities said that the graffiti contained “profane language and racial overtones.”
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the office’s criminal investigation section at (513) 825-1500.
