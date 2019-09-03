Sunshine and mid-80’s Tuesday afternoon.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We are about to enter a cooler and less humid air pattern over the next week, but first one last day of mid-80′s. Look for sunshine this afternoon and a high of 85 degrees.
I do have a few showers in the forecast tonight as cooler air begins to work in for the remainder of the week.
Look for highs near 80 on Wednesday and then upper-70s the remainder of the week.
Overnight lows will be in the 50s.
Hurricane Dorian continues to slowly move north at 1 mph, with wind speeds of 115 mph as of 10am, sitting just off the east coast do Florida.
She will slowly work north over the next several days, bringing coastal flooding and dangerous wind with landfall still uncertain but likely near the Carolina coast late in the week.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.