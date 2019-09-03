Tenants of The Banks entertainment district to Mayor Cranley: We support new concert venue

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Business owners and tenants gathered Tuesday morning to show their support for a new concert venue at The Banks.
In a letter to Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, the group says the venue will attract artists that appeal to 21 to 35-year-olds which could bring a new audience to The Banks and increase business.
“In making its decision, we ask that our elected officials show their full support of the businesses that built, define and continually add to the vibrancy of The Banks," the letter states.
The deal for the music venue includes Hamilton County buying land along the riverfront that belongs to Hilltop Concrete, one that requires the Cincinnati Bengals to approve.
In August, Mayor Cranley sent a letter to city council, county officials and executives of Hilltop that raised questions and called for transparency regarding that deal.
Cranley wants to see how much Hamilton County will spend to buy the spot where Hilltop Concrete currently operates to provide new parking and a possible indoor practice facility for the Bengals.
“We are told that this deal makes the county’s stadium deal better,” he wrote Thursday to council members, county officials and Hilltop executives.
“But the public won’t know if that is true until it sees the amount of public money that will be spent to move Hilltop.”
Cranley is suggesting different location at The Banks for the music venue.
It’s about a block further from Paul Brown Stadium and won’t require moving Hilltop, according to Cranley’s letter.
