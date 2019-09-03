West Chester Fire Department needs your votes for national video campaign

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - The West Chester Fire Department says they need your help to win a national video campaign.
The department says they’ve qualified for the voting round of the 2019 ‘Close Before You Doze’ video contest hosted by UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute (FSRI).
They say the PSA contest, which includes a song and music video, are meant to teach children and adults the importance of closing doors at night before going to bed.
Officials say a closed door helps slow the spread of flames, decreases heat, smoke and carbon monoxide levels, and increases the amount of time one has to escape in the event of a fire.
“As parents of young children it feels instinctual to leave bedroom doors open in order to hear our children if they need us, when in fact leaving the bedroom doors open creates the greatest risk for those we love,” said Fire Chief Rick Prinz.
Voting begins Sept. 3 and lasts through Sept. 15 at 6 p.m., they say. The top eight videos with the most votes move on to the final round where a panel of UL FSRI representatives will rank the finalists.
Officials say the grand prize is $25,000, the runner-up will win $15,00, the second runner-up will win $10,000, and the five remaining contestants will receive an honorable mention and a $5,000 prize.
WCFD’s ‘The Close Your Door Song’ is one of 29 videos you can vote for on the contests website.
It is a parody of ‘After Hours,’ an acoustic song by the band The Velvet Underground from their 1969 self-titled album, the department says.
Here are the lyrics:
"If you close the door,
You could avoid disaster.
Keep the fire out,
Stop the flames from spreading faster.
When the people are dozing
And your day is all done,
Don’t forget about fire safety.
Simply close the door,
It could make all the difference in the end.
If you close the door,
You could avoid disaster.
Please don’t cry or pout,
You will be safer after.
Oh, if the day ever comes
That your house catches fire and
You’re stuck,
With no way to escape.
Simply close the door,
It could make all the difference in the end.
Fire station’s not far, heroes jump in their cars
And race to your side to save the day.
Thanks to closing your door
Flames didn’t grow any more.
No heat nor smoke make a mark.
If you close the door,
You can avoid disaster.
Keep the fire out,
And stop the flames from spreading faster.
So when the people are dozing
And your day is all done,
Don’t forget about fire safety.
‘Cause when you close the door,
It could make all the difference in the end.
It could make all the difference in the end.
Once more,
It could make all the difference in the end."
The song is performed by vocalist Abby Kemper with guitarist Adrian Nellas, the department says.
