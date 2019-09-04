Chabot’s campaign ‘appears to be the victim of a financial crime’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Chabot for Congress campaign says it appears the campaign has been the victim of a financial crime.
Mark Braden, attorney for Chabot for Congress, says the congressman was informed Tuesday afternoon that his campaign committee may be the victim of “financial malfeasance and misappropriation of funds."
In a statement, Braden went on to say the misappropriation of funds by some campaign treasures “has been far too common an occurrence over the years.”
Braden says the Chabot for Congress campaign is prepared to fully cooperate with law enforcement and the Federal Election Commission to ensure those responsible are held accountable.
The campaign is prepared to correct any inaccurate finance filings as quickly as possible if any occurred, Braden said.
The campaign will not make any further public comment until the matter is concluded.
