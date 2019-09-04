Cincinnati getting first medical marijuana dispensary

Ohio Board of Pharmacy approves certificate for first medical marijuana dispensary in the city of Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Board of Pharmacy awarded medical marijuana dispensary certificates to three locations on Wednesday, including one in Cincinnati.

Verilife, located in the 5400 block of Ridge Avenue, will be the first medical marijuana dispensary in the city of Cincinnati.

No word on when they will be open for business.

The other local dispensary opened in May in Lebanon.

About Wellness Ohio dispensary is located in the 1500 block of Genntown Drive.

The map below shows the locations of Ohio’s medical marijuana dispensaries.

