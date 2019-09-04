Cincinnati native dies in California boat fire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The U.S. Coast Guard has ended its search for survivors in the deadly Labor Day dive-boat fire off of California’s coast.
Twenty bodies have been recovered. Another 14 victims are presumed dead.
We are now learning that one of the victims grew up in the Cincinnati area.
A message that reads “I love you Allie” sits at the memorial site along the Santa Cruz coastline. Thirty-four people are presumed dead after a dive boat caught fire and sank near the Channel Islands early Monday.
Cincinnati native Alexandra Kurtz, who went by the nickname Allie, was aboard The Conception when it caught fire. The 25-year-old’s mother Cherie Mcdonough visited the site on Tuesday.
“We came out from Cincinnati, Ohio because my daughter Alexandra Kurtz was on The Conception and she died,” Mcdonough said.
Authorities say the boat was on a three-day diving excursion. It departed Saturday morning and was due back Monday evening. All 34 people now confirmed dead or missing were asleep, in the bottom deck area, when the fire broke out Monday morning.
Five crew members that were on the third deck of the ship were able to escape.
Kurtz’ mother say the family is still struggling to cope with this tragedy.
“I comes in waves. I never thought I would have to go through this," she said.
Mcdonough says that Kurtz worked at Paramount Pictures for a while and was living out a life she loved.
“I mean, she was a go-getter," Mcdonough said. "She was just following her dreams. She loved it here, and she loved the boat, and she loved diving. And she would just do, she could do anything she wanted.”
It is still unclear what caused the fire, but authorities say The Conception was in full compliance with regulatory requirements.
