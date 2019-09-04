Cincinnati police report ‘critically missing’ woman last seen in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are searching for a woman who they consider to be “critically missing.”
Police say Tanisha Marie Strickland, 35, was last seen Saturday on Rossmore Avenue in Bond Hill.
Strickland is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, around 230 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was known to last be wearing a teal long-sleeved shirt with graphics of Marvel characters, blue jeans and blue gym shoes.
Authorities say Strickland was driving a red Chevrolet Camaro bearing Florida license plates with the number LDJK40.
Strickland answers to “T. Marie.”
Anyone with information about Strickland or her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.
