Hamilton County to test emergency alert system Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Expect a test alert coming to your cell phone in Hamilton County at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Hamilton County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency are conducting a countywide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system.
They say they want to ensure Wireless Emergency Alerts is effective program to warn the public about emergencies in Hamilton County.
The test will look like a text and include a special tone, county officials say.
It will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the Hamilton County Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action required.”
Cell phone users in adjacent jurisdictions (Butler County, Clermont County, Warren County, Dearborn County, Boone County, Campbell County, Kenton County) may receive the test WEA message because their cell phone may be using a cell phone tower located in Hamilton County for service, county officials said.
A backup test date is scheduled for Sept. 10 at 9 a.m.
