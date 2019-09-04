Man sentenced to prison for hate crime of painting racist graffiti in interracial couple’s home

PRICE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - A Cincinnati man who pleaded guilty to spray-painting racist graffiti throughout a rental home owned by an interracial couple was sentenced to prison Wednesday.
Samuel Whitt, 43, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 4-and-a-half years (54 months) in prison for criminal interference with the right to fair housing.
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Benjamin Glassman says Whitt violated the Fair Housing Act through force, by willfully intimidating two homeowners based on their race, color and familial status.
A grand jury indicted Whitt in May 2017 and he pleaded guilty Jan. 23.
“I want this conviction and sentence to send a message to racists in the Southern District of Ohio,” Glassman said. “It’s your right to wallow in noxious beliefs to your heart’s content, but act on those thoughts with violence and you will go to federal prison for a long time. Together with our law enforcement partners at all levels, this office will enforce the federal laws against hate crimes vigorously and to their fullest extent.”
The vandalism happened around Thanksgiving 2016.
Police say he broke into the interracial couple’s home after he was evicted from the couple’s home and spray painted racially charged messages such as “white power,” the n-word, “die n-word,” and the Nazi-symbol swastika.
Whitt spray painted the walls, stairs and appliances, made holes int he walls, broke banisters,tore the carpet, poured quick-drying concrete into the bathroom drains and toilet and stabbed a knife into the floor, U.S. District Attorney Benjamin Glassman’s office says.
The District Attorney’s Office also said he removed plumbing traps to leave water running, poured paint into the gas stove and removed the kitchen smoke detector.
The home owner says Whitt caused about $50,000 in damages.
As part of his sentence, the court ordered Whitt pay more than $66,000 in restitution and sever three years of supervised release following his prison sentence, including one year of home confinement.
