Man who caused evacuation of Cincinnati-area Target for walking in with knife arrested

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - Springdale police arrested a man who walked into a Springdale Target with a knife Wednesday.
Hamilton County dispatch says the man walked into the Target at 900 East Kemper Road and the store was been evacuated.
Police say they were called to the store after it was reported a man with a knife was inside at 12:45 p.m.
They say they talked to the man until SWAT arrived on the scene.
SWAT officials entered the store and the man dropped the knife on his own.
No one was taken hostage and no injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.