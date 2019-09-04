Missing 10-year-old Indiana girl found dead, stepmother charged with murder

GAS CITY, Ind. (FOX19) - The missing 10-year-old from Indiana was found dead early Wednesday morning, Indiana State Police say.
Sylea Rayn Carmack’s body was found in a plastic trash bag in a shed behind her gas city home, troopers say.
ISP issued a statewide Silver Alert Monday.
She’d last been seen Saturday at 4 p.m. and ISP said she was believed to be in ‘extreme danger’ and may have required medical assistance.
Troopers arrested Carmack’s stepmother Amanda Carmack, 34, and charged her with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery resulting in death, and strangulation.
Amanda Carmack is being held at the Grant County Jail.
Preliminary evidence shows Carmack was killed between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, ISP says. They also believe strangulation is the cause of death but say an autopsy will be conducted to verify the exact cause.
The 10-year-old they say answered to Skylea, ‘Sky,’ or ‘Boog’ was last seen wearing a black shirt with ‘Mario’ and ‘Luigi’ on it, black pants with red design or cherries on them, teal high-top tennis shoes and may have been carrying a pink backpack, blanket with puzzle pieces on it and a pillow.
ISP says multiple law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and community volunteers during the search for Carmack and thank them for their assistance.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.