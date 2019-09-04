New Newport police chief named

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Chris Fangman, a 15-year veteran of law enforcement with the Newport Police Department, will be formally introduced as Newport Police Chief during the Newport City Commission scheduled for Monday, Sept. 9.
Fangman, the department’s Patrol Division Commander, is replacing former Police Chief Tom Collins, who is retiring.
“I am very impressed with Chris and feel confident that he is the right choice to lead the Department into the future,” said Newport Mayor Jerry Peluso.
Fangman was selected after an interview process that involved the city’s administration and the Newport City Commission.
“Chris Fangman is an experienced, smart, professional, dedicated and upstanding police officer who will do a tremendous job overseeing the Newport Police Department,” said Newport City Manager Tom Fromme, who served as police chief before becoming city manager. “The Newport Police Department as well as the entire city will be well-served by Chief Fangman.”
Fangman began his career in 2004 with the Newport Police Department, rising through the ranks to lieutenant. He has also served as former SWAT Team Commander, Neighborhood Liaison Officer – where he attended neighborhood meetings and events – and currently serves as Patrol Division Commander.
“Upon my retirement I’m please to hand the torch to Lt. Fangman,” Chief Collins said. “I have no doubt that he has the skills necessary to be a great Chief.”
