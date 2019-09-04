Nonprofit working to help authorities identify body of ‘Jane Doe’ found in 2018

AVONDALE (FOX19) - A woman found dead and partially buried in Avondale in 2018 is still known only as “Jane Doe," but a local woman who runs a nonprofit is hoping to help solve the mystery.
Hope Dudley runs the organization “U Can Speak For Me” and works as a victim’s advocate. She is no stranger to cold cases as her son’s murder remains unsolved, but she says this case involving Jane Doe is different.
“This is the first time to have this kind of description and not know who she belongs to, and that’s what hurts," Dudley said.
The woman, deemed Jane Doe for now, was discovered dead in Avondale in May 2018. Investigators said she had been partially buried near the Alston Park apartment complex on Glenwood Avenue.
The woman, officials said, was wrapped in a blanket with a flower placed on her chest. Although authorities believe drugs were in her system, her cause of death is not clear.
“It’s just heart-wrenching to know that you have a loved one out there, and nobody knows who she is, or maybe they have a missing person, looking for her," Dudley said.
A clay facial reconstruction released in July 2019 showed what the woman may have looked like. Believed to be between 35 and 60 years old, officials suspect she was white or biracial.
Investigators said she was wearing jewelry and hair clips, and the word “Schrader" was written on the tag of her gray pajama pants.
“Did the name come cause she was maybe in some kind of group home, identifying her clothing or things like that?” Dudley said.
As time ticks by, Dudley is taking action, hoping it will help authorities get answers. She has been posting flyers on social media and sharing them in nearby neighborhoods.
“We’ve been passing them out so much that we can’t keep them, and people have been asking for them," Dudley said. “We’ve been more so putting them in the Avondale area, but putting some in Price Hill also.”
Dudley does not know Jane Doe’s history, but to her, what matters it that the woman is not forgotten.
“Say what happened to her. She could’ve had children. She could’ve had a family," she said. "That’s what’s so hurtful, not being identified, knowing her name, and calling her Jane Doe. Give her a name so she can have a voice.”
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has not released new details on the case as they are still seeking information.
If you know anything about who the woman might be, call law enforcement authorities.
