A pleasant evening, a cool night, a great tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As the nights grow longer there is more time for the air to cool and with the afternoon sun lower in the sky it is more difficult to reach 90° any given afternoon.
As a result late summer mornings are often comfortably cool with patch fog and afternoons are warm and less humid. That is basically the forecast through the weekend.
That being said it looks like we we will have high temperatures in the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
High temps in the 90s are not uncommon in early September and have occurred as late as October 9th.
Dorian will parallel the east coast as a CAT 2 hurricane and it is looking like landfall is possible between Charleston, SC and the Outer Banks of North Carolina late this week.
