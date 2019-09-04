Second suspect wanted in $1 million money laundering scheme against Fifth Third arrested

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The second of five suspects indicted in a scheme to steal more than $1 million from Fifth Third Bank is under arrest.
Cincinnati police said Wednesday Karen B. Smith, 27, was arrested and charged with money laundering, telecommunications fraud, theft and forgery.
Police say she was a member of a money laundering ring that not only stole $1 million from Fifth Third Bank, but also targeted JACK Casino, Belterra Park, and Hollywood Casino.
Police arrested DeMarlo Harris, 29, Aug. 29. Shammon Richard, 22, is still wanted by authorities and two others have also been indicted.
All five are facing charges including theft, telecommunications fraud, forgery and money laundering.
The prosecutor’s office says they would deposit bad checks into various Fifth Third accounts between May 17, 2018 and June 28, 2019.
Before the checks cleared, they would withdraw the funds from Fifth Third Bank ATMs, the Belterra and JACK casinos and check cashing establishments.
Anyone who knows about Richard’s whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 513-765-1212 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.
